N.B. woman dies following two-vehicle collision

HALIFAX, N.S. -

A 56-year-old woman from Fredericton, N.B. has died following a two-vehicle collision in Allardville, N.B.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, members of the Chaleur Region RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer on Highway 8.

Police say the driver and lone occupant of the SUV died at the scene as a result of her injuries and the driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of the SUV, travelling southbound, crossed the centre-line and collided with a transport truck travelling northbound.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.