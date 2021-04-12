CORNER BROOK, N.L. -- A Newfoundland and Labrador health authority is investigating whether there is community spread of COVID-19 in the western region of the province.

The health agency issued a news release Sunday urging residents of Corner Brook, N.L., and the Bay of Islands, N.L., area to get tested even if they don't have symptoms.

"The purpose of these (testing) clinics is to get a snapshot of possible transmission within the community, the Health Department said. "If further action is necessary, residents will be advised."

The plea for testing came after officials reported five cases in the region over the weekend and three others late last week.

On Monday, health officials said contact tracers were still trying to determine the source of one of those infections. The source of another infection announced Thursday in the eastern region of the province is also still under investigation, according to public health.

No new infections were reported in Monday's news release.

The province has 10 active reported cases of COVID-19: eight in the western region and two in the eastern region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2021.