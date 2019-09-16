

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's premier will meet with Innu Nation leaders today after a former cabinet minister said the Indigenous group is prone to playing the race card.

A spokesperson for Dwight Ball says the Liberal premier will be in Labrador for this afternoon's meeting.

Perry Trimper resigned as environment minister on Friday after apologizing for the comments captured in a voice-mail message left with an Innu Nation staff member.

The Labrador politician is still a member of the Liberal caucus.

Photos and videos on social media showed a small protest outside Trimper's office in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Monday ahead of the leaders' meeting.

Protesters' signs called for Trimper to resign from the legislature and denounced racism in politics.