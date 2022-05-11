ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- he Newfoundland and Labrador government has established a panel to examine how the province might best capitalize on the end of a controversial energy deal with Quebec in 2041.

Premier Andrew Furey told reporters today the panel will look at how power generated by the Churchill Falls hydroelectric station in central Labrador could be used by the province.

The 12-person panel of academics, scientists, lawyers and business people will also make recommendations on upgrades to the 5,428-megawatt station and its transmission facilities.

The 1969 agreement allows Hydro-Quebec to purchase the majority of the electricity generated at the station, thus enabling Quebec to keep most of the profits.

The deal has long been a thorn in Newfoundland and Labrador's side, though Furey said today it's important not to let present considerations be anchored in past emotions.

He says he has had discussions with Quebec Premier Francois Legault about the end of the deal, and the panel announced today will position Newfoundland and Labrador to benefit most when that day comes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2022.