ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's top doctor will defend in court this afternoon the travel ban limiting entry to the province that she ordered last spring as a measure against COVID-19.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, will appear as a witness in provincial Supreme Court in St. John's during a legal challenge to the travel ban.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and Halifax resident Kim Taylor, who was denied entry to the province after her mother's death, allege in a claim filed in May the restrictions violate the charter and fall outside the province's jurisdiction.

Dr. Proton Rahman testified for the province earlier today, about the difficulty of running epidemiological models on the COVID-19 contagion in the province.

One scenario his team prepared for the court indicated the rate of infection could have been 20 times higher without the travel ban.

Rahman said the natural evolution of the contagion in the province largely corresponded with the results of his models.