ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Tory Leader Ches Crosbie says it's politically inappropriate for Liberal Leader and incumbent Premier Andrew Furey to take part in public COVID-19 briefings during the election campaign.

The Progressive Conservative leader told reporters today Furey took an unnecessary risk by calling the election in a pandemic, adding that the risk has grown now that officials have confirmed community spread in St. John's.

Neither Furey nor Health Minister John Haggie had taken part in public COVID-19 briefings since Furey called the Newfoundland and Labrador election on Jan. 15.

But the two Liberals participated during Monday's briefing and will do so again today as health authorities scramble to contain three clusters of cases whose sources haven't been traced.

Crosbie says Furey and Haggie had said they wouldn't participate in briefings during the campaign, and says their decision to join them now smacks of political opportunism.

Meanwhile, the province's chief elections officer Bruce Chaulk said in an interview today his team was looking at voting options for people in isolation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.