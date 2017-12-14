

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Representatives from 13 community and anti-poverty groups are calling on the Nova Scotia government to immediately increase basic income assistance rates to prevent people from sliding further into poverty.

Fiona Traynor, of Dalhousie Legal Aid Service, says income assistance rates have been static for the last three years while the cost of living continues to increase.

Traynor says although the province has previously said there would be no increase until the 2019-20 budget, the need exists now.

She says the groups want some kind of guaranteed incremental increases over the next several years to alleviate the strain of those living in poverty.

Premier Stephen McNeil won't commit to increases in next spring's budget, but he says the province is looking at how best to use the money it has to support those in the most need.

McNeil says while his government is still working to put the province's finances in order, it is committed to looking at ways to "raise people out of poverty."