N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemic

Eugene Anderson receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID -19 vaccine from Carolyne Aremo, RN, at the first vaccine clinic in an African Nova Scotia community, in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S. on Thursday, April 8, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) Eugene Anderson receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID -19 vaccine from Carolyne Aremo, RN, at the first vaccine clinic in an African Nova Scotia community, in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S. on Thursday, April 8, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island