

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Child care centres across Nova Scotia are converting 570 spaces to support families with infants, toddlers and after school care.

The provincial and federal governments announced today that $2.7 million will help a total of 51 centres expand their service.

Of that total, 144 new spaces will be dedicated to infants, 346 will be spaces for toddlers and 80 spaces will go to pre-primary care.

In January, the province signed a three-year, $35-million early learning and child care funding agreement with Ottawa.

A portion of that funding has been set aside to support improvements to regulated child care for children, families and child care centre operators.