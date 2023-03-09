N.S. child poverty dropped in 2020 due to pandemic-related financial support: report
A report has found that child poverty numbers in Nova Scotia dropped dramatically in 2020 -- an improvement that researchers say was driven by pandemic financial assistance.
The report, released Thursday by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives based on Statistics Canada data, found that in 2020 Nova Scotia had a child poverty rate of 18.4 per cent, down from 24.3 per cent a year earlier.
Christine Saulnier, the Nova Scotia director of the think tank, said that the one-year drop in the number of children living below the poverty line in the province is "historic" and is directly tied to government financial support.
"It really tells us that significant investment makes a huge difference, and it can be done in a short time period," Saulnier said in an interview.
The report found that 14,500 Nova Scotian children would have been under the poverty line in 2020 if their families that not received pandemic government benefits, including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and Canada Recovery Benefit. More than 569,000 Nova Scotians received some form of pandemic financial relief that year.
"Not only did the temporary pandemic benefits stop people from falling into poverty, it actually lifted almost 15,000 more children in Nova Scotia out of poverty," Saulnier said. "We've never seen our rates go down so much."
Of the more than $2 billion that Nova Scotians received in pandemic government assistance in 2020, 99 per cent came from Ottawa.
While Nova Scotia's child poverty rate dropped significantly between 2019 and 2020, the rate remains significantly higher than the national average of 13.5 per cent of children below the poverty line. Nova Scotia had the highest child poverty rate among the Atlantic provinces and the fourth highest rate Canada-wide, the report said.
As well, poverty rates in Nova Scotia were almost twice as high for racialized children, at 29.5 per cent, compared to a 15.8 per cent poverty rate for white children.
Child poverty rates are highest among immigrant children in Nova Scotia at 32.6 per cent, compared to 15.9 per cent of children who are not immigrants. This rate is significantly higher than the national average for immigrant children, which is 18.8 per cent.
Saulnier said the takeaway for the provincial and federal governments should be that significant financial support has the power to lift families and children out of poverty.
Child poverty "decreased a great deal in 2020, but 31,000 children were still living in poverty and likely there are more (children in poverty) today than in 2020," she said, adding that "it's clear that more people are struggling to make ends meet right now than there have been for a very long time" in Nova Scotia.
Feed Nova Scotia, which oversees food banks across the province, has said that in 2022 more than people ever relied on their food support services.
Saulnier said Nova Scotia should urgently raise its income support to keep up with inflation. She said the province's recent support, including the $100 monthly increase to the household rate for income assistance, is not enough.
"Because of inflation, that amount is immediately eaten up. The small changes don't make enough of a difference, and it means children are languishing in poverty," she said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
U.S. woman unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom's rape
Magdalena Cruz grew up knowing she owed her very life to a horrid crime. She was born in 1986 to a mom who couldn't care for her, or for herself. For a decade, Cruz’s mother had been a resident of a state facility for severely disabled people in Rochester, New York. She was nonverbal. She was 30 but had the mental acuity of a 2-year-old, wore diapers and needed constant care. She couldn’t consent to sex, so when she was discovered to be pregnant, it was obvious she must have been raped.
CSIS warns 'smart city' technology can open door to attacks, foreign interference
Canada's intelligence service warns that technological innovations adopted by municipalities could be exploited by adversaries such as the Chinese government to harvest sensitive data, target diaspora communities and interfere in elections.
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Russia unleashed 'a massive rocket attack' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such night-time attack in three weeks.
5 things to know for Thursday, March 9, 2023
Canada's grocery chain leaders deny accusations food price inflation is being driven by profit-mongering, the foreign meddling in federal elections controversy deepens, and some Tim Hortons customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 from the chain's Roll Up To Win contest due to a computer glitch. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One man dead after being found with gunshot wound in Vaughan
York Regional Police say one person has died following a reported shooting in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
-
Ontario cities, police forces ban TikTok on devices while others consider the move
Cities and police services across Ontario say they are following the federal government's lead in banning TikTok from work and government-owned devices, while others consider such bans, as privacy watchdogs assess the video-sharing platform for threats.
-
Ontario Principals Council defends staff at Toronto middle school accused of racism
An organization representing staff accused of anti-Black racism at a Toronto elementary school is 'confident' some of the allegations are false and warned against 'destroying the reputations and lives of dedicated educators' before an investigation is complete.
Calgary
-
Food bank feeling the pinch as grocery prices soar
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on groceries have remained low.
-
Here are some diverse, women-owned businesses achieving success in Calgary
As part of International Women's Day, CTV News is highlighting three Calgary businesses founded by women of colour who are growing their own companies, and also supporting other women along the way.
-
Alberta creating new provincial gang suppression unit, firearms unit
Alberta is creating two new police units in an effort to combat organized crime and gun violence throughout the province.
Montreal
-
Mental health did not decline during COVID-19 pandemic: comprehensive study
A study led by Montreal researchers has found that, contrary to common belief, mental health issues did not decrease in any significant way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Montreal releases housing, transit wish list ahead of Quebec budget
With two weeks to go until the Legault government tables its next budget, Montreal has released its wish list for the province.
-
Giving the middle finger is a 'God-given right,' says Quebec judge
A Quebec court judge says Canadians have a 'God-given,' constitutionally protected right to flip off obnoxious neighbours. Judge Dennis Galiatsatos made comments in a February ruling acquitting a Montreal-area man of criminal harassment, adding that the fact the man was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice.
Edmonton
-
Jailbird: Edmonton man chooses to get locked up during fight to keep backyard chickens
An animal lover in the Alberta capital has agreed to surrender his hens to authorities but only after spending three days in the slammer and several more in court.
-
Death of 2 people in north Edmonton suspicious, witness reports at least 9 gunshots
Police are investigating the suspicious death of two people in a vehicle Tuesday evening in Edmonton's northeast, with a witness telling CTV News she heard nine to 11 gunshots.
-
First Nations chiefs criticize Alberta premier's oilsands tailings spill comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is minimizing the effect of two large releases of oilsands tailings water, two area First Nations leaders said Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury Police investigating downtown shooting
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking the public to avoid a section of the downtown this evening. Neighbours tell CTV News, a shooting occurred in an apartment in the Randolph Centre near Notre Dame and Paris Streets.
-
Ontario man who declined rental insurance 'panicked' when told he must pay $50K for stolen truck
A Toronto man who had a rental truck stolen from his driveway the night before he was scheduled to return it said he was shocked to find himself on the hook for almost $50,000 to replace it.
-
Grocery CEOs deny accusations that food price inflation is driven by profit-mongering
The leaders of Canada's major grocery chains insist that food price inflation is not caused by profit-mongering and that their margins on food-related profits have remained low.
London
-
15 cm of snow expected for London region
A special weather statement remains in effect for several areas in the region. The notice from Environment Canada warns of upwards of 15cm of snow with visibility reduced in some areas and icy surface such as roads, walkways and parking lots.
-
Public Health takes action to ensure safe drinking water in Grey Bruce
Grey Bruce Public Health is taking matters into its own hands after learning Public Health Ontario doesn't plan to increase the number of water sample pick-up and drop-off locations and is considering eliminating existing drop-off sites.
-
Search party scans Huron County for missing therapy dog
Timber is no ordinary dog. He’s an emotional support therapy dog at the youth centre The Door that Marcy Hill operates in Huntsville, Ont. Hill was visiting her son in Grand Bend on Feb. 26 when Timber went missing.
Winnipeg
-
Armed tactical unit searches Winnipeg school, determines gun threat was a 'hoax': police
The threat of someone with a gun inside a Winnipeg school forced students into lockdown Tuesday as an armed tactical police unit swept through the school and soon determined it was all a hoax.
-
City of Winnipeg claims company billed more than $1 million for tows that didn't happen
The City of Winnipeg was billed for more than $1 million worth of tows that it says never happened.
-
Manitoba looks to get rid of its COVID-19 visitation pods
Less than three years after unveiling makeshift COVID-19 visiting pods for care homes—a project that cost Manitobans around $24 million—the province is looking for somebody to take them off its hands.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The Brockville, Ont. pizza debate cooking for 53 years
Finding the best pizza in any town can be hard, and in Brockville, Ont. that debate has been going on for more than five decades.
-
Gatineau, Que. mansion built too close to road can remain standing, court rules
A multimillion-dollar home built too close to the street in Gatineau, Que. will be allowed to remain standing, Quebec's highest court has ruled.
Saskatoon
-
'Misinformation' about alleged change room incident at Saskatoon pool leads to emotional city hall debate
Emotions ran high during a city council committee meeting as a handful of residents tried to take the city to task over an unsubstantiated social media claim regarding a swimming pool change room and dozens of others came to the defence of Saskatoon's trans community.
-
Sask. court hears La Ronge man stabbed in heart, died of blood loss
A 29-year-old La Ronge man was stabbed in the heart and died of blood loss, according to an expert witness who testified in the murder trial Wednesday morning.
-
TikTok raising questions about cyber security in Sask. schools
As more institutions move to ban TikTok from their devices the public is left wondering if the app is safe to use.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 900K passengers expected at YVR over spring break
If conditions in the parking lot are a sign of what's to come, it's going to be a very busy couple of weeks at Vancouver International Airport.
-
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems ahead
A new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
-
Killer convicted after investigators' 'Mr. Big' sting dies in prison
Correctional Service Canada said Gary Donald Johnston had been serving his sentence for second-degree murder since Nov. 3, 2011.
Regina
-
'Pretendians': Sask. MP calling on provincial government to verify Indigenous status
A First Nations member of the Legislature is calling on the provincial government to verify the status of civil servants claiming to be Indigenous.
-
Regina city council votes unanimously in favour of $128M in federal dollars for new aquatic centre
Regina city council voted unanimously to move forward and apply for a total of $128 million in funding from Ottawa for a new aquatics centre and geothermal facility during Wednesday’s council meeting.
-
Several sectors of Regina's economy to lose jobs in 2023: Study
Several sectors of Regina’s economy will lose jobs this year, according to recent research on economic trends for 2023 done by the Conference Board of Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. still waiting on U.S. for permanent daylight time
Four years after British Columbians voiced overwhelming support for scrapping seasonal time changes, the path to permanent daylight time in B.C. remains littered with roadblocks.
-
U.S. and Canadian First Nations call for return of Sidney-Anacortes ferry
Two First Nations on either side of the Canada-U.S. border are calling on Washington State Ferries to reinstate its service between Sidney, B.C., and Anacortes, Wash.
-
No hazardous materials found at possible hazmat site in Victoria
Victoria police say they have confirmed no hazardous materials were found at a multi-unit building in the Fairfield area earlier this week.