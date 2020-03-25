N.S. confirms 17 new cases of COVID-19; total at 68
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 1:16PM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, March 25, 2020 1:19PM ADT
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil provides an update on COVID-19 during a news conference in Halifax on March 24, 2020.
HALIFAX -- There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 68.
The Nova Scotia government released the latest numbers Wednesday.
Health officials say the latest cases are all travel-related or connected to previously-confirmed cases.
They maintain that there is still no community spread of the novel coronavirus at this time.
