N.S. election: Political leaders back on the campaign trail Tuesday

Nova Scotia's political party leaders will return to the election campaign trail Tuesday after taking Monday off for Remembrance Day.

The Liberals are scheduled to be in Cape Breton. Officials say leader Zach Churchill will host a news conference in Sydney on “the party's plan to provide a better deal for the CBRM.”

PC Leader Tim Houston is scheduled to make a small business tax announcement in Halifax. Following that, he will campaign in the city and the suburbs.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender will make a housing announcement in Dartmouth before heading to Gold River to campaign with candidate Brendan Mosher. From there, she will travel to Lunenburg for canvassing and to meet with the local Folk Harbour Society and We Feed Lunenburg group.

The province heads to the polls on Nov. 26.

