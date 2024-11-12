N.S. election: Political leaders back on the campaign trail Tuesday
Nova Scotia's political party leaders will return to the election campaign trail Tuesday after taking Monday off for Remembrance Day.
The Liberals are scheduled to be in Cape Breton. Officials say leader Zach Churchill will host a news conference in Sydney on “the party's plan to provide a better deal for the CBRM.”
PC Leader Tim Houston is scheduled to make a small business tax announcement in Halifax. Following that, he will campaign in the city and the suburbs.
NDP Leader Claudia Chender will make a housing announcement in Dartmouth before heading to Gold River to campaign with candidate Brendan Mosher. From there, she will travel to Lunenburg for canvassing and to meet with the local Folk Harbour Society and We Feed Lunenburg group.
The province heads to the polls on Nov. 26.
BREAKING Canadian Union of Postal Workers issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given a 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.
Twin port shutdowns risk more damage to Canadian economy: business groups
Business groups are raising concerns about the broad effects of another round of labour disruptions in the transport sector as Canada faces shutdowns at its two biggest ports.
Northern Ontario teen recovering in hospital after being attacked; ex-boyfriend charged with attempted murder
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus was among approximately 120 people who gathered Sunday night for a candlelight vigil near the scene of a vicious attack against a 16-year-old in Cobalt.
CNN Trump picks Kristi Noem to serve as his Homeland Security secretary
President-elect Donald Trump has selected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as his next secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to two people familiar with the selection.
As Toronto enters its Taylor Swift era, experts say crowd safety depends on planning
As Toronto readies for Taylor Swift’s arrival this week, some crowd management and planning experts say additional safety precautions should be taken when tens of thousands of fans fill the city's downtown core on show nights.
Judge set to rule on whether to scrap Trump's conviction in hush money case
A judge is due to decide Tuesday whether to undo President-elect Donald Trump's conviction in his hush money case because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.
Canada soccer icon Christine Sinclair leaves the pitch for the final time
Christine Sinclair played her final professional match Saturday night, capping off a career that saw the Canadian superstar win three professional league titles, an Olympic gold medal and finish with the most international goals, men or women, in soccer history.
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.
Dr. Ronald Weiss, Ottawa's 'Wayne Gretzky' of vasectomies, dies
Dr. Ronald Weiss, who performed nearly 60,000 vasectomies on Ottawa men, establishing him as the "Wayne Gretzky" of the procedure, has died.
Unmarked police car hit by bullets in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood: TPS
Police say multiple people were arrested and firearms were seized after an unmarked police cruiser was struck by gunfire in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood late Monday night.
'He begged me': Brampton woman loses more than $200K to romance scam
A Brampton woman says she is devastated after she lost more than $200,000 — her life's savings — to a romance scam.
EXTENDED VIDEO Remembrance Day honoured in Calgary
Calgarians observed Remembrance Day at a number of different ceremonies across the city on Monday, including at the Hangar Flight Museum.
'It feels like a dream': Calgary Swifties travel to Toronto and Vancouver for Taylor Swift tour
It's the show of the year or maybe even the decade for Taylor Swift fans, better known as Swifties.
Lest We Forget: Beverly Memorial Cenotaph hosts Remembrance Day service
Edmonton's Beverly Memorial Cenotaph on Monday hosted its 104th Remembrance Day service to honour past and present veterans.
'It's a very personal project': Memorial posters features Edmonton soldiers who served in wars
A poster campaign is creating awareness commemorating Edmonton-area soldiers who never came home.
'I get goosebumps': Canadians across the country mark Remembrance Day
Across Canada, dignitaries marked Remembrance Day by laying wreaths at ceremonies, school children sang in the late fall chill and veterans recalled the horrors of battle.
Montreal man facing first-degree murder in woman's death; accused was on bail after allegedly threatening her
A 36-year-old Montreal man who was out on bail after allegedly uttering death threats against his partner is now accused of murdering her on the South Shore.
Suspicious package disrupts operations at Montreal's Trudeau airport
Several international flights scheduled to land at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport had to be diverted due to the discovery of a 'package of interest.'
Community groups release alternative budget ahead of 2025 City of Ottawa budget debate
A coalition of community groups is calling on Ottawa City Council to raise property taxes "to a level that sustains existing services and infrastructure," increase parking fees, and invest in transit, community services and climate action in its 2025 budget.
Six-figure bill anticipated for owner of derelict building on Hamilton Road
Failing to comply with a property standards order issued by city hall could add almost $100,000 to the tax bill of a prominent eyesore in east London.
Committee backs extending outdoor concerts and music festivals to midnight
Changes proposed to the city’s Special Events By-law would allow outdoor concerts and music festivals to play later – but not louder.
Hit-and-run crash being investigated in Sarnia
According to police, the crash also resulted in a hydro pole being broken and damaging lines.
Fire at recycling facility in Barrie
Fire crews were called to an early-morning fire at recycling depot on John Street.
Barrie, Ont. man at centre of alleged $2.2 million stolen car scheme in Toronto
A Barrie man is accused of being at the centre of an alleged $2.2 million stolen used car scheme.
Barrie mayor looks to expedite construction of youth shelter
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is acting unilaterally for one of the only times of his tenure thus far to help ensure a renovation project of a youth shelter gets completed.
-
Canada cancels automatic 10-year multiple-entry visas, tightens rules
Canada has announced changes to their visitor visa policies, effectively ending the automatic issuance of 10-year multiple-entry visas, according to new rules outlined by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Tornado touched down Sunday in Fergus, Ont., experts confirm
A team of tornado experts are investigating a path of damage through Wellington County.
Kitchener, Ont. teen facing 29 charges after serious threats made against schools, businesses and people
A 15-year-old boy from Kitchener, Ont. is facing a long list of criminal charges as the Waterloo Regional Police Service wraps up a lengthy swatting investigation.
'The kindest soul we’ve ever known': Family, friends of man fatally shot by police in Hamilton seek answers, justice
Family members and friends of a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot by police in Hamilton over the weekend says they’re devastated by his death and are seeking answers and justice for their loved one.
Social media stirs up rumours about Christmas celebration at local school
Rumors began spreading this morning that the school’s annual Winter Walkthrough in December was being postponed until January.
Thieves steal $75,000 worth of apparel from east Windsor sports store
A pair of thieves ripped the door of an east Windsor sports apparel store on Monday morning, leaving the store owner on the hook for thousands in stolen merchandise.
-
video Analyst highlights law enforcement mental health struggles after CBSA tragedy
After a Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) worker took their own life while on shift at the Ambassador Bridge Saturday, CTV News Public Safety Analyst Chris Lewis highlighted the mental health burdens faced daily by law enforcement.
Weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East begins today
A weeklong closure of Portage Avenue East is set to begin Tuesday to allow for pre-construction traffic signal work at Portage and Main.
-
'Her eyes still deserve to smile': Xavia Butler's family members find healing around sacred fire
A sacred fire burning in Winnipeg has brought healing and hope to some members of Xavia Skye Lynn Butler’s family.
'We need to remember': Veterans, residents gather in Regina to commemorate Nov. 11
November 11th marks a solemn day across Canada, and Regina is no exception.
Firefighters report no injuries after Robinson Street house fire
Fire crews reported that no one was hurt after flames broke out in a home on Robinson Street in central Regina.
'A part of history': Regina author's book tells story of own parents separated by war
Regina author Valerie Crowther is celebrating the release of her book ‘War Letters: Linking Lives in the Second World War.’
Saskatoon public library workers set for one-day strike
Saskatoon Public Library workers will be on strike Tuesday as part of ongoing contract negotiations with SPL.
RCMP searching for suspect after Sask. man injured in 'targeted' shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a farm-related incident in Montreal Lake.
'Honestly didn't think we'd be having this talk today': Riders hold final media availability for the season
It was a somber day at Mosaic Stadium as members of the Saskatchewan Roughriders officially cleaned out their stalls and closed the book on the 2024 season.
Fire breaks out at North Vancouver highrise
Flames shot out of windows and debris came showering down onto the street as crews battled a fire at a North Vancouver highrise Monday afternoon.
B.C. veteran recalls danger, discipline of war, as Vancouver cenotaph turns 100
Second World War veteran Percival Smith was a teenager when he entered the British Merchant Navy, but after years at sea he emerged as a man who returned to a family he "couldn't even recognize" after the war.
Police catch 18 drunk and drug-impaired drivers in Fraser Valley community
Police nabbed an alarming number of drunk or drug-impaired drivers in Abbotsford, B.C., over the long weekend – including 11 on Friday night alone.
What to know about avian flu after B.C. case, from transmission to symptoms
A B.C. teen has a suspected case of H5N1 avian flu — the first known human to acquire the virus in Canada.
B.C. emergency room closed for 3rd time in 9 days
The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed for 31 hours this weekend, the second such closure in a week and the third since the start of November.
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.