A Nova Scotia father and son have already set a world record -- before they've even competed!

The Gandy family has a bagpiping legacy.

“Mom was a high-end piper,” says Alex Gandy.“She was one of the first professional female pipers in Canada. Both my grandfathers played. I actually play my dad's pipes. So it's very much a family affair.”

Alex Gandy has been playing since he was 10 years old.

“It wasn't necessarily the thing that made you the coolest kid in high school,” he said.

His teacher? His father, Bruce Gandy.

The first lesson?

How to hold the pipes -- and it's harder than it looks!

You have to squeeze your arm and it requires more strength than most think.

For Bruce, playing the bagpipes connects him with his roots.

“I think of the people I'm playing for, or I play some of the classical music and I have memories of my mom or my dad, and I try to channel into that to try to get myself into a sort of emotional state,” Bruce Gandy said.

Bruce and Alex are heading to Scotland in October for the Glenfiddich piping championship.

Only 10 people get to compete in the prestigious annual event.

Even though they'll be facing off against each other, there's nothing but support for this family.

“The competition's been going since 1841, and there's never been a father and son, even the Scottish guys, so it’s great being able to say that,” said Alex Gandy. “That alone is huge for us.”

Said Bruce: “I'm pretty sure Alex would be quite happy if I won, and if he could somehow win, I'd be over the moon.”

But first just a bit more practice.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.