N.S. firefighter injured during routine training exercise
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 4:02PM ADT
A Nova Scotia firefighter was taken to hospital on Saturday with serious injuries after being injured during a routine training session.
The firefighter was treated on the scene before being transported to hospital by ambulance.
The Nova Scotia Fire School tweeted on Sunday saying “Our members thoughts are with the young firefighter who was seriously injured yesterday @NSFireSchool. We hope the firefighter makes a speedy and full recovery.”
The incident is under investigation.