N.S. government proposes rules around the use of electric scooters

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government wants to create laws around the operation of electric scooters.

Proposed changes to the Motor Vehicle Act, laid out Tuesday, set the minimum age for operation and a speed limit, in addition to other requirements.

"We support and encourage the safe use of alternative transportation options that are low cost, energy efficient and convenient," said Public Works Minister Kim Masland in a news release.

If passed, municipalities will also have the discretion to set a lower speed limit, as well as decide if e-scooters will be permitted on roads, sidewalks or shared sidewalks.

"When it comes to e-scooters, it makes sense for municipalities to set the rules for their use in their communities,” said Masland. “There is growing interest in e-scooters, and we are putting general rules in place to keep everyone safe."

The proposed amendments include a minimum age of 14 to use e-scooters, a maximum permitted speed of 32 km/h, helmet requirements and other operation restrictions.

Nova Scotia's Motor Vehicle Act is set to be replaced with a new Traffic Safety Act — something the province says is undergoing extensive consultation and is expected to take about three years to come out.