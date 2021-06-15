ENFIELD, N.S. -- Eric and Ellen Levin have lived on the shore of Nova Scotia’s Grand Lake for 13 years.

The recent advisory against using water drawn from the lake for any purpose, means they’ve had to use bottled water for everything from making tea to washing dishes for the past five days.

They’ve been getting their bottled water and taking showers at the East Hants Aquatic Centre.

“It’s like camping out”, laughs Ellen.

While they are managing, they are concerned about the long wait for information as to what is causing the problem in the lake.

“This is the problem, the lack of information that’s getting to us,” says Eric.

“We were told to shut down, we did that straight away, and then we’re waiting to hear, we’re hearing nothing.”

Tuesday afternoon, Julie Towers, the deputy minister of the provincial Department of Environment and Climate Change, provided an update on province’s water investigation at Shubenacadie Grand Lake.

“The National Research Council Lab did confirm that there are the microsystems, the toxins associated with blue-green algae that were collected on Friday,” she said.

“At least at this point in time, we do know that blue-green algae did occur, there was a bloom.”

Towers says the department is still waiting for other chemical tests to come in.

But she says it means people must still be cautious and continue to refrain from using or coming into contact with the water.

Last Thursday the province issued an advisory against any usage of the water from Grand Lake, including drinking, cleaning, and swimming for both people and pets.

That advisory was issued after a woman became sick and her two digs died after coming into contact with the water at Grand Lake in the Oakfield, N.S. area.

Residents who draw water from the lake, or who have wells in close proximity, have been advised to find other sources of water until further notice.

Residents on municipal water in both Halifax and East Hants have been told their water supply is safe.