HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health is advising of two more potential exposures to COVID-19 at a church and restaurant in the Halifax area, and asking anyone present at these locations at that time to arrange to be tested.

The two potential exposures occurred on Oct. 25 at the following locations:

All Nations Full Gospel Church (Worshiping at Saint Andrew's United Church, 6036 Coburg Rd.) on Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m.

Montana's BBQ and Bar (196B Chain Lake Dr.) Oct. 25 from 6:00 p.m. to close.

Anyone present at these location during these times is asked to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing whether they are symptomatic or not.

It is anticipated anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the above date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 9.

Also on Sunday, N.S. health issued a correction for the seat numbers that may have been exposed on a Oct. 30 flight from Toronto to Halifax.

WestJet flight WJ 254 flew from Toronto to Halifax on Oct 30., departing from Toronto at 9:45 p.m., and landing in Halifax at 1 a.m. on Oct. 31.

N.S. health says passengers in rows 15-21, seats A, B, C are asked to call 811 for advice.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 13.

This comes hours after N.S. health advised of potential exposure to COVID-19 at the following areas around the HRM.

Nov. 1: BMO Soccer Centre (6 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Nov. 2: Canada Games Centre (9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.),

The Bitter End Martini Bar (9 p.m. – close)

Fit4Less Bedford (7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Halifax Transit Route 59 (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Public health is advising anyone who attended the Bitter End Martini Bar on Monday, Nov 2, from 9 p.m. to close, to immediately contact 811 to arrange testing, “regardless of whether they are symptomatic or not.”

Details on the potential exposures are available here.

Nova Scotians should do a self-assessment if, in the last 48 hours, they experienced a new or worsening fever or cough.

In addition, self-assessment is advised if experiencing two or more of the following symptoms:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and says 20 active cases remain in the province.