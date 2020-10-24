HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Public Health is advising that passengers on a flight from Toronto to Halifax may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health advised of potential exposure on the following flight: WestJet flight 254 on Oct. 17 from Toronto to Halifax.

The flight departed Toronto at 9:45 p.m, landing in Halifax at 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Passengers in rows 1 to 5 in seats A, B, C, and D are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to self-isolate as required, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice.

Public health says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to 14 days later. This would be up to, and including, Oct. 31.

Those present on the flight, but not in the identified rows, should continue to self-isolate and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until Oct 29.

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: