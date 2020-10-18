HALIFAX -- Passengers on a flight from Toronto to Halifax may have been exposed to COVID-19.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health advised of potential exposure on the following flight:

• Air Canada flight 604 on Thursday from Toronto to Halifax. The flight departed Toronto at 8 a.m. Passengers in rows 21 to 27 in seats D to F are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to self-isolate as required, monitor for symptoms and call 811 for advice.

Symptoms anticipated

Public health says it is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the flight may develop symptoms up to 14 days later. This would be up to, and including, Oct. 29.

Those present on the flight, but not in the identified rows, should continue to self-isolate and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 until Oct 29.

Checking for symptoms

COVID-19 symptoms include:

• Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

• Cough (new or worsening)

NSHA notes symptoms can also include two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

• Sore throat

• Runny nose/nasal congestion

• Headache

• Shortness of breath

NSHA is asking individuals seated in the affected rows to contact 811 for next steps.

Additionally, NSHA is asking individuals who were not seated in the affected rows, but who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps. Individuals seeking help should not directly enter a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

Meanwhile, up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus