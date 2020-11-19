HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposures to COVID-19 at the following location in the Halifax area:

Your Father’s Moustache (5686 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 13 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 27.

La Frasca Cibi & Vini (5650 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 13 between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 27.

Moxie's Grill and Bar (182 Chain Lake Drive, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 15 between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

Winners (206 Chain Lake Dr, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 15 between 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

Telus (120 Susie Lake Crescent, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 15 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

Chatters Hair Salon (194 Chain Lake Dr, Bayers Lake) on Nov. 15 between 2:45 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

Ironstone Strength & Conditioning (2631 King Street, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 5:45 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

GoodLife Fitness (41 Peakview Way, Larry Uteck) on Nov. 15 between 7 and 9:30 a.m., Nov. 16 between 8 and 10:30 a.m. and Nov. 17 between 8 and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Superstore (1650 Bedford Hwy, Bedford) on Nov. 18 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Anyone present at these locations during the dates and times named is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours you have had or you are currently experiencing:

fever or cough (new or worsening)

or two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening)

sore throat

runny nose

headache

shortness of breath

You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

Public health reminds people to self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps to not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so by 811.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care. Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus