HALIFAX -- Several recent COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia have no clear link to travel or a known COVID case. That has the province’s top doctor concerned about community spread and the fact many people who recently tested positive have been socializing more.

"We cannot have people going out multiple times in a week, each time with different people. We need to still remain very cautious about our social activity because it's social activities which is the main way that spreads this virus,” said Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health, in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Every single person's actions make a difference here and I am genuinely concerned this week,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett.

She says it’s critical to keep testing rates high in Nova Scotia so we can keep our case numbers low.

"Getting tested every week or two, depending on what your risk is, or once a month if you really and truly see no other people is very reasonable. But please consider, especially with some new cases in the community and the chance of community spread, please consider regularly getting tested,” said Barrett.

While health officials work to curb the spread of the virus, the Canadian National Vaccine Safety Network has started a web-based survey to track any potential adverse reactions to COVID vaccines.

"This is really going to provide us with detailed data, information about what common, uncommon and rare side effects or health issues we can see following the vaccination. It's a rapid way to gather information to identify any safety concerns that might arrive as we roll out these vaccines to millions of Canadians," said Dr. Karina Top, associate professor of pediatrics and community health and epidemiology at Dalhousie University.

Investigators aim to enroll 300,000 participants per vaccine across Canada. Participants will be asked to complete online surveys eight days after they receive the first COVID-19 vaccine, another eight days after the second dose, if they receive one, and then a final survey six months after that. Non-vaccinated participants will need to complete up to three surveys. These surveys will estimate how much illness is expected in the community. Once those in the non-vaccinated group receive the vaccine they may fill out the vaccine surveys.

"With every new vaccine program that's rolled out and even with existing vaccine programs, we monitor safety closely and so we're essentially scaling up systems that were already in place to better monitor the COVID vaccines,” said Top.

Those interested in learning more about the survey can go to canvas-covid.ca