HALIFAX -- Health officials in Nova Scotia are asking anyone who visited The Local Bar and Restaurant on Nov. 9 between 4 p.m. and close to contact 811 and arrange for a COVID-19 test, whether you have symptoms of the virus or not.

The updated information came in a news release from public health Friday evening.

“Our investigation continues into several cases within the Central Zone, primarily in the Halifax area currently. At times, we gather information throughout our investigation that means we have to issue new information and advice,” said Dr. Claudia Sarbu, the province’s regional medical officer of health.

“These steps are taken to help us contain and manage the spread of COVID-19 and protest the health of Nova Scotians.”

Originally, officials said on Friday anyone who was at the restaurant should self-monitor for symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 23.

The Local Bar and Restaurant is located in downtown Halifax at 2037 Gottingen Street.

Nine other potential COVID-19 exposures were also identified throughout HRM over Friday and Saturday during the following dates and times:

The Economy Shoe Shop Bar and Restaurant on Nov. 8, between 8:30 and 11 p.m.

John W. Lindsay YMCA on Sackville Street on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., but only in the gym section of that facility.

Tim Hortons on Verdi Drive, (Bedford Commons) on Nov. 12 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Real Fake Meats in Halifax located at 2278 Gottingen St. on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Antojo Tacos and Tequila in Halifax located at 1667 Argyle St. on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

MEC in Halifax located at 1550 Granville St. on Nov. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aerobics First in Halifax located at 6166 Quinpool Rd. on Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pet Valu in Halifax located at 5686 Spring Garden Rd. on Nov. 9 from 5:30 pm to 6:30pm.

East Preston Recreation Centre – Gym/Basketball Court in East Preston, N.S., located at 24 Brooks Drive, on Nov. 9 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Nova Scotia health says anyone that was at any of these nine locations on the dates and times listed above should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, following the day of exposure.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, you should and to 811 to get tested or take the self-assessment online.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia identified six new cases of COVID-19 all in the Central Zone.

Nova Scotia had 21 active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

ONLINE BOOKING FOR COVID TESTS

Nova Scotia’s online booking for COVID-19 tests is now available for everyone across the province.

Nova Scotians must first complete the online self-assessment to determine if they need a COVID-19 test. If they do require a test, they will be directed to the online booking site to make an appointment.

Tests should be scheduled within 48 hours of completing the self-assessment.

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.