

CTV Atlantic





A high school teacher from Nova Scotia’s Kings County has been charged with sexual offences in connection with alleged incidents involving a teenager.

The RCMP were contacted in July by the victim, who was 16 years old when the alleged incidents started in 2013.

The RCMP’s technological crime unit assisted with the investigation and recovered evidence police say supports the victim’s allegations.

Police executed a search warrant at a Canaan, N.S. home on Tuesday and arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene.

David Benjamin Harrison is facing charges of sexual exploitation, luring a child, and sexual assault.

Harrison appeared in Kentville provincial court Wednesday and was released from custody on a $3,000 surety. He must abide by a number of conditions, including that he not have any contact with the alleged victim, or be around anyone under the age of 18, unless they are a family member or he is accompanied by an adult.

The identity of his alleged victim is protected under a publication ban.

The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education has confirmed that Harrison is a teacher at the Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, N.S.

According to the school’s staff directory on its website, Harrison teaches Math 11, Pre-calculus 11 and 12, as well as Calculus 12.

School officials say Harrison has been placed on leave, although they wouldn’t say whether the leave is paid or unpaid. They also say parents and guardians have been notified.

“The nature of these charges is concerning, and we are cooperating fully with the RCMP,” said school officials. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of students.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.