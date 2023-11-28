N.S. housing crunch must be treated as 'once-in-a-generation challenge': industry
Nova Scotia's housing shortage is a generational challenge that must be met with effort similar to what was needed to rebuild after the Halifax explosion, says the head of the province's construction association.
Expected to be lacking 41,200 homes by 2028 -- and with the pressures of inflation, high interest rates and labour shortages -- the province needs to take immediate action, says Duncan Williams, president and CEO of the Construction Association of Nova Scotia.
"This is a once-in-a-generation challenge. We've had this before, we had it after the Halifax explosion," Williams said about the 1917 collision between two ships -- one carrying explosives -- that killed 2,000 people, injured thousands more and destroyed neighbourhoods.
"But most of the folks that were around then and would have helped plan through that, obviously, are not with us anymore."
Nova Scotia's current housing needs, he said in a recent interview, are similar to the province's situation after the Second World War, which resulted in a period of major urban development in Halifax that extended into the 1960s.
"We've done this before. We just need to go back and dust off some of the history for how it got done."
Williams says he's looking overseas for help. Last week, he returned from a recruiting trip in London, England, where he shared job details with professionals with experience in "anywhere from drywall, to carpentry, to finish carpentry and pretty much anything in between."
He was joined by representatives from the province and the Canadian Home Builders Association of Nova Scotia, and said they were met with a "very positive response." It's too early, he said, to know how many labourers might come to the province as a result of the visit, but he said the delegation had in-depth conversations about work opportunities in Nova Scotia with 300 tradespeople.
"And now I'm helping match up some of the applicants or folks we've had said they're interested with some of the job openings that are available," he said.
Newly-built homes are pictured at a suburb under construction in Halifax on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
There are between 2,000 and 3,000 construction job openings across the province, he said, adding that sustained investment from all levels of government is needed to grow the skilled trades workforce and speed up the rate of construction.
In order to make a dent in the housing deficit, the province has to build at a rate well above the recent approximate annual average of 6,000 new housing units, Williams said.
"In this year alone I think we're on track to (build) 5,000, so we're actually seeing the trend go in the opposite direction," he said, a drop he attributes to a shortage of available labour and the high cost of supplies. To close the gap, the province would likely need to build 16,000 new units a year to catch up and return to a "balanced supply," he said.
The projection that Nova Scotia will be short 41,200 homes in less than five years comes from a provincial study completed by consultant Turner Drake & Partners, which estimated that in 10 years, the shortage of housing units may hit 80,400. It also found that 54 per cent of the 21,000 Nova Scotians surveyed said they had to spend more than 30 per cent of their income on housing; 46 per cent said they couldn't find a place to rent in their price range.
Work needed to reverse the bleak housing projections is "doable," Williams said.
"But there's a lot of things that have to line up right to make it happen."
In October, Nova Scotia's government said it would invest $1 billion over five years "to create the conditions" needed to address the housing shortage. The province also said it would spend more than $100 million over three years to speed up the recruitment and training of skilled tradespeople.
"The way we are currently training these skilled professionals can't keep up with the level of demand," Premier Tim Houston told reporters on Oct. 20.
An excavator moves rock at a residential construction site in a suburb of Halifax on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Mohammed El Sherif, project manager of Halifax-based construction company Savvy Homes Construction Ltd. said in a recent interview that next to challenges with labour, the rising costs of all aspects of home building is a top concern.
Statistics Canada data from July to September 2023 found that residential construction costs were up by 8.4 per cent in Halifax compared to the same quarter last year -- the second highest year-over-year increase of the 11 major cities surveyed, next to Toronto.
"The price of material and land has had a major impact and the construction insurance is also getting expensive. Those rising costs are reflected in the price of housing, he said, adding that they also limit the number of projects the company takes on.
"Sometimes we find the land, but then we do our math and if it's going to get too expensive by the time we finish constructing the house, then it's less appealing to a buyer," making the project unviable, he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING All 41 workers rescued from collapsed tunnel in India after 17-day ordeal
Rescuers in northern India have successfully removed all 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel under the Himalayas, the climax of a 17-day rescue operation to drill through rock and debris.
Seeing a sick person triggers your body to start preparing for illness: study
New research suggests that just being around a sick person is enough to trigger your body to start preparing to fight the illness.
Up to 35 cm of snow in some areas, fog in other: Weather advisories in place in parts of Canada
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts Tuesday, with warnings ranging from fog to blizzards.
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when the fighting resumes.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
How Western Canada's sugar shortage is affecting bakeries, chocolatiers
Amid an ongoing strike at Western Canada's largest sugar refinery, bakery owners and chocolatiers are finding it hard to locate the amounts of sugar they need to keep their businesses going as we head into the holiday season.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man who pleaded guilty in incel-inspired murder at Toronto spa sentenced to life in prison
A man who pleaded guilty to the incel-inspired murder of a Toronto massage parlour employee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new logo on home game helmets
The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled a new helmet sponsorship.
-
Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area expected to drop in 2024: Re/Max report
Home prices in the Greater Toronto Area are expected to slide once again next year, according to a new report from one of the country’s largest real estate brokerages.
Calgary
-
Bridlewood resident in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak
A carbon monoxide leak sent four people to hospital in the southwest community of Bridlewood on Monday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Vibrant sunrise kicks off another above seasonal day for Calgary
The warm and dry conditions of late can make it difficult to remember what November weather is normally like in Calgary.
-
Weegar scores late in OT to lift Flames to 2-1 win over Golden Knights
MacKenzie Weegar scored with 5 seconds left on the clock in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames to a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec union workers announce week-long strike
The Common Front of unions announced strike days from Dec. 8 to 14, meaning nearly half a million of Quebec's public workers will be off the job again if a deal is not reached.
-
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
-
Concordia University cutting costs due to decline in enrolment
Concordia University says enrolment issues are forcing significant cuts, especially in the face of incoming tuition hikes for out-of-province students. In a memo sent to staff and faculty last week, Concordia officials said that after 10 years of growth, enrollment had declined in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Edmonton
-
Ottawa was always flexible on clean-energy rules, despite Alberta concerns: Wilkinson
Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the federal government is open to extending the deadline for existing natural gas plants to operate without emissions-trapping technology.
-
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
-
Edmonton city council reduces proposed property tax increase to 6.6% from 7.09%
Between cuts to existing services and approval of new spending, Edmonton city council on Monday voted to reduce next year's proposed property tax increase by almost half a percentage point to 6.6 per cent from the proposed 7.09 per cent.
Northern Ontario
-
Holiday train arrives in northern Ont. this week
CPKC’s Holiday train is making its way to northern Ontario and will arrive first in Parry Sound on Wednesday afternoon.
-
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
London
-
Crash involving school bus in Huron County
One person has ben taken to hospital by air ambulance from the scene of crash involving a school bus in Huron County Tuesday morning.
-
Snow squall warnings in effect
Regions under a warning could see anywhere from 15 to 30 cm of accumulation with intense snowfall rates exceeding 5 cm per hour at times.
-
Teen charged after allegedly robbing three east-end businesses
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after police responded to three robberies in the city’s east end.
Winnipeg
-
Police search for suspect in Winnipeg shooting as fourth victim confirmed dead
Winnipeg police have confirmed a fourth person is dead after a shooting on Langside Street over the weekend. Investigators have yet to make an arrest but say the suspect is considered dangerous.
-
Conservative deputy calls MP 'unhinged' for linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings
Federal Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman is calling a Metro Vancouver MP 'unhinged' for a social media post that questioned if there was a connection between Pierre Poilievre and a weekend shooting in Manitoba that killed four people.
-
Large police presence near Pembina Highway
The Winnipeg Police Service is on scene of an investigation near Pembina Highway on Tuesday morning.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Driver dies after vehicle rollover in ditch near Stittsville
A man in his 50s has died in a single-vehicle crash east of Stittsville on Tuesday morning.
-
OPS busts four stunt drivers on Monday, some repeat offenders
In posts to social media by the OPS Escort and Enforcement Unit, officers stopped four separate drivers who were caught going at excessive speeds.
-
'Hold the line' rallying cry doesn't imply illegal behaviour: Tamara Lich's lawyer
Defence lawyers representing Tamara Lich say her frequent use of the phrase 'hold the line' doesn't imply that the 'Freedom Convoy' organizer was encouraging illegal activity.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leader says city should not compare its spending to other municipalities
As city councillors ready for marathon budget discussions, a business leader says it's time for to stop looking to other cities to judge Saskatoon's spending.
-
Sask. man gets prison time for paying daughter's friend, 14, to have sex on camera
A Saskatoon judge says a man who paid his daughter’s 14-year-old friend to have sex with him and recorded it on video is likely to re-offend.
-
Rider head coach search narrowed down to 2 candidates: reports
According to reports from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the race to become the next head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is down to two potential candidates.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police, firefighters face overtime pressures, budget adjustments needed: city report
Vancouver city council will meet on Tuesday to discuss several topics, including a mid-year funding boost for police and firefighters.
-
B.C. RCMP investigating caught-on-camera animal cruelty case
Mounties in B.C.'s southern Interior are investigating a shocking and fatal case of animal cruelty that was caught on video and shared on social media.
-
Vancouver city councillor tables plan to 'unlock' housing in DTES
A Vancouver city councillor is proposing an ambitious plan to create greater housing stock in the Downtown Eastside.
Regina
-
New 24 hour Regina Urgent Care Centre 85 per cent complete
The province says Regina’s new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) is now 85 per cent complete with plans to be fully operational still aimed at summer 2024.
-
Regina Fire, police called to 'large structure fire' east of downtown
Emergency crews were called to what police said was a “large structure fire” east of Regina’s downtown shortly after 3:00 Tuesday morning.
-
Life expectancy for Canadians fell in 2022 for third year in a row, says StatCan
Life expectancy for Canadians decreased for the third straight year in 2022, and more people died of COVID-19 than in any other year since the pandemic began, according to a report released Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. RCMP investigating caught-on-camera animal cruelty case
Mounties in B.C.'s southern Interior are investigating a shocking and fatal case of animal cruelty that was caught on video and shared on social media.
-
Mother, stepfather plead guilty to manslaughter in death of 6-year-old in Port Alberni
The mother and stepfather of a six-year-old boy who died on Vancouver Island in 2018 have pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with his death.
-
Sooke man who claimed stranger attacked his dog charged with mischief, causing suffering to animal
Mounties say a 32-year-old man from Sooke, B.C., has been charged after he falsely reported that a stranger attacked his dog with a blunt weapon.