HALIFAX -- A new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Nova Scotia and the person is in hospital.

The provincial government says the case in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

The province hasn’t released any other details about the person, including their age or gender, citing privacy.

It isn’t known at this time how or where the person contracted the virus. The province says public health is investigating the source of the infection.

TWO ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19

Nova Scotia had gone six days without a new case of COVID-19 before the latest case was reported Wednesday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 444 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 58,315 negative test results.

There are now 1,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Of those, 1,002 cases are considered resolved and 63 people have died, leaving two active cases in the province.

Among the 63 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is considered resolved.

While the latest person to test positive for COVID-19 is in hospital, the province confirmed that one person who had remained in hospital after their infection was considered resolved has now been discharged.

CTV News reported Tuesday that Al Poirier was released from the Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, N.S., after 101 days.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The central zone reported one new case Wednesday.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 903 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

The provincial state of emergency has been extended to July 26.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form online before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: