HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two active cases remain.

However, the provincial government says health officials are investigating and managing a COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia that was identified in another province.

Because the person tested positive in another province, the case is not included in the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The provincial government told CTV News that the person was granted an exception to Nova Scotia’s self-isolation order for work purposes.

They completed a COVID-19 test in another province, but only received their result once they arrived in Nova Scotia.

The province did not say where the person was tested or what they do for work.

Health officials are currently conducting contact tracing.

RISK OF EXPOSURE ON FLIGHT FROM CALGARY

Nova Scotia Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on a WestJet flight from Calgary to Halifax on Sept. 7.

Flight WS 232 left Calgary at 9:30 a.m. and arrived in Halifax at 5:14 p.m. on that day.

"Passengers in rows 4 to 10, seats D, E, F are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice," Nova Scotia Health said in a news release. "Public Health is also directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19."

Public health says anyone exposed to the virus on this flight could develop symptoms up to 14 days after. Anyone on this flight, but not in the rows and seats, should self-monitor for symptoms.

OUT-OF-PROVINCE ROTATIONAL WORKERS

The province also announced Friday that it is easing some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers when they return to Nova Scotia.

A rotational worker is considered someone who has a set schedule where they alternate between living in Nova Scotia and working outside the province, such as an Alberta oil worker.

The changes only apply to rotational workers who are residents of Nova Scotia but travel to another Canadian province or territory for work.

1,212 TESTS

The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 1,212 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 82,189 negative test results.

There are 1,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,019 cases are considered resolved, and 65 people have died, leaving two active cases in the province.

No one is currently in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 55 cases

central zone: 910 cases

northern zone: 67 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

UPDATED LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Last week, the province reduced the number of COVID-19 symptoms for which health officials are screening.

The provincial government said the updated list of symptoms reflects the current epidemiology in Nova Scotia.

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

runny nose

SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

However, the province has eased some self-isolation requirements for out-of-province rotational workers.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Sept. 20.