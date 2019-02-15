

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia is spending $325,000 on ways to use the DNA-based science of genomics to solve problems in everything from forestry to fish.

Money from the Invest Nova Scotia Fund will go to Genome Atlantic, a not-for-profit corporation that specializes in genomics which involves "harnessing DNA code" to address issues in various sectors.

The province says Genome Atlantic will use the funding to help researchers advance 25 DNA projects over the next three years.

It will also focus on initiatives in oceans, aquaculture and fisheries, agri-food, forestry, oil and gas and sustainable energy.

The group says it has already worked with apple growers in trying to perfect certain varieties, like the Honeycrisp apple.

Horticulturalist Joan Hebb of Scotian Gold Co-operative Ltd. in the Annapolis Valley says genomics can be a boon to perfecting agricultural products in a climate like Nova Scotia's.