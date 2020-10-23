HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's new eCourt pilot program provides an online platform for people involved in family law matters to get legal advice and have online exchanges with judges for dispute resolution.

"The program, which began in July, is the first online judicial dispute resolution service in the country," the province said in a news release.

"This innovative and transformative project will provide quicker and more direct access to resolutions for those experiencing divorce, child custody or spousal or child support issues," said Mark Furey, Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The online platform avoids the confrontation that can sometimes occur in court and also helps work around child-care and transportation issues.

More information about the portal can be found on the Nova Scotia Family Law website.