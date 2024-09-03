ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. man, 21, dies, after vehicle crashes into boulders in Ingramport: RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A 21-year-old man from Hubley, N.S., has died after a car crash in Ingramport, N.S., Tuesday morning.

    The RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of a crash on Service Lane, near exit 5A of Highway 103, around 8:10 a.m.

    During the investigation, police say they learned a Ford Mustang was travelling on the road when it reached the end of the roadway and struck boulders.

    The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, according to a news release from RCMP.

    The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News