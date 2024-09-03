N.S. man, 21, dies, after vehicle crashes into boulders in Ingramport: RCMP

A 21-year-old man from Hubley, N.S., has died after a car crash in Ingramport, N.S., Tuesday morning.

The RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of a crash on Service Lane, near exit 5A of Highway 103, around 8:10 a.m.

During the investigation, police say they learned a Ford Mustang was travelling on the road when it reached the end of the roadway and struck boulders.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, according to a news release from RCMP.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

