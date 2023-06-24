N.S. man, 36, dies in fatal car crash near Halifax: RCMP

A 36-year-old man from Hillsvale, N.S., has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Halifax area.

First responders were called to the scene Friday at the Bedford Bypass and Dartmouth Road split around 7:25 p.m.

Police say the driver of the car lost control while passing another vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway 7 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist conducted their investigation. It has since reopened.