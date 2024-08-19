ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. man charged with attempted murder following weekend stabbing

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A Nova Scotia man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a weekend stabbing.

    RCMP was called to a residence on Hamilton Street in Beechville shortly after midnight Sunday. Police said a 35-year-old Timberlea man was found suffering life-threatening injuries.

    According to RCMP, two men began fighting, when one pulled a knife out and stabbed the other multiple times in the torso. Police said the men know each other.

    Around 12:45 a.m., a suspect was arrested in the woods nearby with the help of the police dog services.

    Police said Shondre Jarvis, 28, from Beechville was charged with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

    He was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Monday.

    RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    • Empower Simcoe closes group homes

      Shawn Ladoceur is one of several individuals with intellectual disabilities who lived at one of two group homes that were recently closed by the not-for-profit organization due to a lack of provincial funding.

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News