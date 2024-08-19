N.S. man charged with attempted murder following weekend stabbing
A Nova Scotia man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a weekend stabbing.
RCMP was called to a residence on Hamilton Street in Beechville shortly after midnight Sunday. Police said a 35-year-old Timberlea man was found suffering life-threatening injuries.
According to RCMP, two men began fighting, when one pulled a knife out and stabbed the other multiple times in the torso. Police said the men know each other.
Around 12:45 a.m., a suspect was arrested in the woods nearby with the help of the police dog services.
Police said Shondre Jarvis, 28, from Beechville was charged with attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.
He was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Monday.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.
