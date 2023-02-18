N.S. Man charged with firearm offences: RCMP

A N.S. man has been charged with firearm offences after a report of an unwanted person at a home.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Saturday morning, Guysborough County District RCMP responded to a report of an unwanted person at a home on Hwy. 316 in Goldsboro, N.S.

RCMP says the man might have been in possession of stolen firearms, which would also place him in violation of a lifetime firearms prohibition order.

Upon arrival at the home, RCMP say they safely arrested a 59-year-old man. He was then held in custody overnight.

RCMP also located and seized unsafely stored rifles, an unsafely stored shotgun and ammunition.

Thomas Arnold Jones, 59, of Goldsboro, N.S., has been charged with:

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;

three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm;

possession of a firearm while prohibited;

possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence;

three counts of theft under $5,000

Jones has been remanded into custody and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.