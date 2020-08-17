HALIFAX -- A man is dead after a motorcycle and car collided in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Sunday afternoon.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 1, between South Rawdon Road and East Uniacke Road, at 2:45 p.m.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old man was from Windsor, N.S. His name has not been released.

The driver of the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours Sunday as police, including an RCMP collision analyst, attended the scene, with traffic being diverted to South Rawdon Road and East Uniacke Road. The road reopened Sunday evening.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.