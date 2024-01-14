N.S. man faces charges after stolen vehicle crash: RCMP

A 26-year-old man from Canning, N.S., faces charges after allegedly driving 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

RCMP first observed the vehicle, a grey Acura, on Highway 385 in Canning at about 10 a.m. Saturday, the RCMP told CTV News.

The officer who saw the car activated their emergency lights and followed the vehicle but didn’t engage in a high-speed pursuit, the police say.

The officer later found the vehicle in a ditch on Church Street after it failed to make a tur, police say.

The vehicle, which police say was reported stolen in New Brunswick, was damaged and the airbags were deployed.

The driver of the Acura was taken to hospital as a precaution.

He is in custody and faces charges of:

property obtained by crime over $5,000

dangerous operation of a vehicle

The investigation continues.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.