

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing animal cruelty charges after police removed several dead dogs and an injured dog from a property in Pictou County, N.S.

Pictou District RCMP responded to the home on Maple Street in Sylvester, N.S., on Thursday.

The SPCA says officers found an injured dog in critical condition at the scene.

The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment. The animal is now in stable condition, but will need ongoing care.

The SPCA says police also removed a dog and six puppies that were found dead inside the home.

The dead dog and puppies will undergo necropsies to determine a cause of death.

Police also seized another dog and guinea pig from the home. The SPCA says they were found in good condition.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges of causing damage or injury to animals or birds, and causing animals or birds unnecessary suffering.

The man was released from custody and is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 15. Police would not confirm the man's name.

The SPCA says the man has been ordered not to own any animals or birds.

The RCMP and SPCA are investigating the incident.