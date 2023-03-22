N.S. man wanted for weapons offences may be armed: RCMP

The RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Digby County have obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man charged with weapons offences.

Investigators also believe that 30-year-old Kitpu Pikun McDonald from Seabrook, N.S., may be armed.

Police say he is facing several charges following an incident in the community last Thursday.

McDonald has been charged with:

pointing a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of restricted weapon/ammunition

two counts of failure to comply with prohibition order

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to locate McDonald and are now asking for help from the public.

They also released a photo of him Wednesday morning.

McDonald also uses the alias Kitpu Sylliboy McDonald, according to a new release.

Police describe McDonald as six-feet tall, approximately 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP says people should not approach McDonald and if they see him they should call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).