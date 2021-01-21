Advertisement
N.S. man wanted on province-wide warrant related to Christmas Eve home invasion turns himself in
HALIFAX -- A man from Enfield, N.S., who was wanted on a province-wide warrant, has been arrested.
In a news release Thursday afternoon, the RCMP confirmed 31-year-old Thomas Joseph Lyle Brown is in custody after he turned himself in.
The Nova Scotia RCMP, along with Halifax Regional Police's Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, obtained a warrant for the arrest of Brown in connection to a home invasion on Highway 2 in Wellington, N.S. on Christmas Eve.
Police say around 2 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2020, the victim was at home with two other occupants when three men and a woman forcibly entered the residence and repeatedly punched the male resident. Belongings from the residence were taken by the offenders who then fled the area.
The victim incurred non-life-threatening injury.
Brown has been charged with the following offences:
- Possession of a firearm contrary to order
- Breach of probation
- Break and enter to steal firearm
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- Possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence
- Robbery to steal firearm