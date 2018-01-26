

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs is calling for the immediate removal of the statue of Edward Cornwallis from a downtown Halifax park.

The assembly says in a statement that the municipality's process to review the commemoration of the city's controversial founder is taking too long.

Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation says the assembly has been patient and that Mi'kmaq people "need to see action now."

Amid a growing controversy over Cornwallis -- who infamously issued a bounty on the scalps of Mi'kmaqs -- Halifax councillors voted last fall to launch a special advisory committee to rethink how the city honours its founder.

The assembly says it agreed to work with the municipality and submitted names of Mi'kmaq representatives to sit on the committee.

However, the assembly says the committee has still not yet formed, and chiefs unanimously agreed this week that the process has taken "far too long."

The assembly passed a resolution calling on the city to remove the bronze statue immediately, and deal with all commemorations of Cornwallis.