HALIFAX -- A large fire completely destroyed a commercial building, reported to be a Mi’kmaq lobster pound, in Middle West Pubnico, N.S. early Saturday morning.

Jonathan LeBlanc, fire chief for Eel Brook & District Fire Department says his his department was one of eight that received a call to assist the West Pubnico fire department shortly after midnight on October 17.

Twitter user Pierrette dEntremont posted a video of the blaze early Saturday morning.

This has gone TOO far. Fire crackling woke us up. Middle West Pubnico tonight �� #MikMaq #TreatyRights pic.twitter.com/62M6l5B8o3 — Pierrette dEntremont (@PAdEntremont) October 17, 2020

LeBlanc says that upon arrival the building was fully involved, and crews were unable to approach it due to power lines.

Crews focused on protecting exposures to adjacent buildings while the building was destroyed.

LeBlanc estimates that 80 to 120 firefighters from eight area fire departments were at the scene overnight. He says that after several hours, crews were able to contain the fire around 4:30 a.m.

LeBlanc says there were no injuries at the scene.

There is no idea of the fire’s cause at this point, and LeBlanc says it will be difficult to determine as the building was fully involved when crews arrived. The fire marshal has been called to investigate.

While LeBlanc wasn’t able to confirm the use of the building, a media representative for Sipekne'katik First Nation confirmed to CTV Atlantic that the building was the same lobster pound where two employees had barricaded themselves in on Tuesday.

RCMP confirmed in a news release that about 200 people were present at two incidents Tuesday night outside lobster pounds in southwestern Nova Scotia, during which employees were prevented from leaving, rocks were thrown and a vehicle was set on fire.

Jason Marr, a fisher from Sipekne'katik, said he and another Indigenous lobster fisherman were trapped inside the Middle West Pubnico facility after he arrived to store his lobster.

"Somebody followed me to the place in Pubnico, and I wasn't there for three minutes before 200 guys showed up," Marr said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

He said the non-Indigenous "mob" threw stones at the facility, broke windows and damaged his van, burning its interior. Marr said that when RCMP arrived, they wanted him to leave the building, but he declined and remained barricaded inside.

"They said, `If you don't come out we're going burn you out,' " he said of he crowd outside. "I watched them pour stuff in my gas tank and my van, slash the tires, cut wires, they pissed all inside of it."

