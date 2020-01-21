CAMBRIDGE, N.S. -- Kings County RCMP have charged a 15-year-old youth with attempted murder after disturbance at a residence in Cambridge, N.S.

"Police were told a youth stabbed a man with a knife," the RCMP said in a news release. "RCMP officers arrived at the home and arrested the 15-year-old youth without incident, then assisted the injured man. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of what is believed to be serious but non life-threatening injuries."

Police say The accused was held in custody overnight and he was scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Police say the male youth from Cambridge has been charged with: