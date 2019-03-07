

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia Department of Justice is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with the homicide of a Halifax man last fall.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call at a home on Clovis Avenue in the Spryfield area before 9 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2018.

When officers arrived, they found a man at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ryan Nehiley was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Nehiley had been shot inside his home, and that more than one person was involved in his murder.

At the time of his death, CTV Atlantic confirmed that the 25-year-old father of two had been in the medical marijuana business, and that one of his shops on Joseph Howe Drive had been fire-bombed in August.

Nehiley was listed as a partner in the business, which was later evicted from the building, only to re-open elsewhere in the city.

Nehiley’s murder has been added to the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest in certain cases.

"The family has suffered a terrible loss and they deserve closure," said Justice Minister Mark Furey. "I join police in asking anyone with information to please come forward if you know something about this crime."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or the program at 1-888-710-9090.

The Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program launched in October 2006 as an additional tool to help police gather information on unsolved crimes. Two full rewards of $150,000 and one partial reward of $100,000 have been paid out by the program since its launch.