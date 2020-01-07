HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has set up a confidential, toll-free line to offer emotional support to those affected by the pending closure of the Northern Pulp mill near Pictou.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the government will offer the round-the-clock service with the help of the human resources firm Morneau Shepell.

Last month, McNeil announced Northern Pulp would no longer be allowed to dump effluent near the Pictou Landing First Nation as of Jan. 31.

As a result, the plant is expected to shut down, affecting more than 300 people who work there and thousands more in the province's forestry sector.

Meanwhile, the province has also scheduled a series of open houses to help those facing job losses.

The sessions -- to be held later this month in nine communities across the province -- will offer people access to employment programs, funding and training, whether they are unemployed or simply planning ahead.

"The impact of this situation reaches beyond those directly employed in the forestry sector and it's vitally important that support is available to all those who need it," McNeil said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.