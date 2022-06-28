N.S. offers $150,000 for information leading to arrest, conviction in 2021 Halifax homicide
The Nova Scotia government is offering up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man last year.
Brandon Reginald Polegato was found dead in the hallway of an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax on Feb. 7, 2021.
According to a news release from the provincial government, residents of the building called 911 after hearing gunfire that evening.
When police arrived, they found Polegato dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Investigators believe there are people who might have information that could result in arrests and possible charges in relation to his death.
"I urge anyone with information to come forward," said Brad Johns, Nova Scotia’s attorney general and minister of justice, in a news release.
"I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will assist investigators to identify those responsible."
In a February 2021 interview with CTV Atlantic, Polegato’s friend, Jacob Cuvelier, called the killing “a complete tragedy.”
"He was an amazing, amazing father, amazing friend, brother of mine, brother to so many people,” said Cuvelier at the time. "He was that guy to just lift your mood when you were going through something in your personal life.”
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.
The Department of Justice says people who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls are recorded.
The reward is payable in Canadian funds, and will be given at the discretion of the provincial justice minister.
Employees of law enforcement and correctional agencies are not eligible to collect the reward.
The province says anyone who has information about the crime, but wishes to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Sarah Plowman.
