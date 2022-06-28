N.S. offers $150,000 for information leading to arrest, conviction in 2021 Halifax homicide

N.S. offers $150,000 for information leading to arrest, conviction in 2021 Halifax homicide

Brandon Polegato was shot and killed on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax. Brandon Polegato was shot and killed on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island