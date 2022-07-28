N.S. opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under 5

Nova Scotians can now book a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of five.

The province opened vaccine bookings for children between the ages of six months and under five years on Thursday.

The Nova Scotia government says the initial supply of the vaccine for children in this age group will be limited, but more appointments will be added once the province receives more doses from the federal government.

Children will need two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks apart.

Health Canada approved Moderna's pediatric shot earlier this month.

Children who are moderately to severely immunocompromised will need three doses of vaccine, with at least four weeks between the first and second dose, and eight weeks between the second and third dose.

Children will be considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 14 days after their last dose.

If a child has been infected with COVID-19, they should wait eight weeks before getting a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the province.

Other routine pediatric vaccines can only be administered at least 14 days before or after the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says there are roughly 34,000 children between the ages of six months and four years in Nova Scotia.

BOOSTER DOSES AVAILABLE FOR SOME PREGNANT PEOPLE

Nova Scotia has also opened bookings for booster doses for some pregnant people.

The Nova Scotia government says pregnant people who have not had a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant, and whose babies are due before Nov. 30, should get an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose as soon as possible.

“Pregnant people are at increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said the province in a news release.

“Evidence shows that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine while pregnant provides immunity to both the pregnant person and the fetus. Infants of people who were vaccinated during pregnancy have lower rates of hospitalization in their first six months.”

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.