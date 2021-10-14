N.S. preparing to roll out proof-of-vaccination app next week
Lula Pogue is an American living in Mexico, where the use of QR codes as proof of vaccination has been in effect for months.
"I'm prepared," says Pogue. "I know it's expected of me so I have it ready always. I feel it's some thing that that I needed to do, and that I wanted to do."
It's the same type of program Nova Scotia will introduce next Friday, joining other provinces that have adopted the federal government's initiative.
It will be called Vaxx-Check-NS.
"I think this QR code will be more efficient, more effective and reduce the probability of fraud with a QR code as it's a Canadian standard," says Patrick Sullivan, the president of the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.
The app will allow a business to scan a customers QR code and that will show if the person is fully vaccinated or not.
The QR code will be the standard for vaccine verification across the country.
But with just a week before the app is launched, some business owners haven't yet heard from the province on how to access the technology.
"Right now, we're a little bit in the dark about how it all will unfold," says pub owner Brian Doherty. "To date we have received no information on how this will be handled."
Once it's up and running, Doherty says it should streamline the process of checking a patron's vaccination status.
"We hope it will be more efficient, we hope it will make the process easier for both our customers and our staff," Doherty says.
The business cannot keep anyone's health information without their permission.
In an interview with CTV Atlantic, infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barrett she's glad to hear that most of the people she's heard talking about the need to provide proof vaccination have been doing so in a positive light.
There are some frustrations, she said, but mostly related to learning how to do it – or remembering – as was the case with herself.
"I had my proof of vaccination, but forgot a picture ID to go along with it, except my hospital ID, so I had to go back and get it," Barrett said. "We're all learning and growing but for the most part, I do hear lots of positive feedback from people on that."
The Vaxx-Check-NS app will be available as a free download from the App Store or from Google Play.
