N.S. raises fines for burning to $25,000 as wildfires burn out of control

Nova Scotia has raised fines for burning to $25,000 after eight illegally-lit fires were reported overnight Tuesday as multiple wildfires continue to burn out of control in the province.

Premier Tim Houston said that despite his pleas for residents to stop having fires, “eight more reckless people decided to burn.”

"We need all Nova Scotians to take the wildfire situation as seriously as we are. We are still finding cases of illegal burning, and it has to stop," Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, said in a statement.

The new $25,000 fine for burning is up from $237.50.

More to come…

WILDFIRES UPDATE

Fire in Barrington Lake, Shelburne County:

fire is still out of control, covering 17,186 hectares.

there are 70 firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and more than 40 volunteer or municipal firefighters on scene.

On scene there is one helicopter, two water bombers from Newfoundland and Labrador and eight airplanes from New Brunswick that disperse a mix of water and fire retardant.

Fire in Pubnico, Yarmouth County:

fire is still out of control and covers 163 hectares.

there are 18 firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and more than 10 volunteer or municipal firefighters on scene.

three helicopters are on scene.

Fire in Westwood Hills, Tantallon:

fire is still out of control and is estimated at 837 hectares, the focus is on fire containment and structure protection.

there are 52 firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, six from Prince Edward Island, 100 from Halifax Regional Municipality and nine from the Department of National Defence.

three helicopters on scene.

Fire in Hammonds Plains:

fire is about four hectares in size and is 80 per cent contained.

there are 10 firefighters from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, three from the Department of National Defence and 11 volunteer or municipal firefighters.

there is one helicopter on scene.

this is a rapidly moving fire, Halifax has notified residents to be prepared to evacuate with 30 minutes notice.

