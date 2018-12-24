

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP will be under new leadership in 2019.

Chief Superintendent Lee Bergerman has been appointed to the position of Commanding Officer “H” Division, at the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

C/Supt. Bergerman succeeds Brian Brennan who has been promoted to the Deputy Commisioner of Contract and Indigenous Policing in Ottawa.

"Working with C/Supt. Bergerman over the past few years, I saw firsthand her leadership and experience benefit the RCMP and the citizens we serve," A/Commr. Brennan said in a news release. "I want to thank Nova Scotia RCMP employees, our policing partners across the province and the citizens of Nova Scotia for your support during my time as Commanding Officer. I know the Division is being left in extremely capable hands."

C/Supt. Bergerman is a 32-year member of the RCMP who has spent the last 2.5 years in Nova Scotia as the Officer in Charge of Halifax District RCMP.