N.S. RCMP arrest man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants

The RCMP has arrested a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.

Around 6:30 p.m. on June 13, Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a truck and an ATV in the 1200 block of Pugwash River Road in Pugwash River.

A 30-year-old man from Pugwash, who was the driver and sole occupant of the truck, was cut-off by an ATV and run off the road, according to a news release from police.

RCMP says the driver of the ATV then pointed a firearm at the driver of the truck before leaving.

Garnett Allan Chappell was wanted for multiple charges, including:

pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

unlawful confinement

dangerous operation

failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm

failure to comply with undertaking

Police said Chappell was also wanted on a provincewide warrant for failing to appear in court on May 27.

Officers arrested Chappell on Thursday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.