HALIFAX -- Two women and a man have been charged with drug-related offences following a Nova Scotia RCMP investigation into drug trafficking.

On June 4, officers stopped two vehicles in Hantsport, N.S. Police say two women were arrested at the scene and a quantity of crack cocaine was seized.

At the same time, police searched a home in Garlands Crossing, N.S., resulting in the arrest of a man and the seizure of cocaine and currency.

A 52-year-old woman from Garlands Crossing is facing charges of Trafficking, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Production of a Controlled Substance.

A 29-year-old woman from Kings County is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine.

A 59-year-old man from Windsor is facing charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Production of a Controlled Substance.

The two women and the man were later released and are scheduled to appear in Windsor Provincial Court on September 7.