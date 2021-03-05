HALIFAX -- The RCMP in Springhill, N.S. is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who allegedly offered two female teenagers a drive on Tuesday.

Police say around 11:25 a.m., the teenagers were walking on Morris Street in Springhill when a man approached them in a "newer white van." They say the man offered the pair a ride and said he lived "just up the street". The teens declined and the man drove away without incident.

Police say the man, who they would like to speak to, was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

RCMP describe the man as older, with white hair and the start of a scruffy, white beard.

Anyone with information about the man, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Springhill RCMP or Crime Stoppers.